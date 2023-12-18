Police custody of Lalit Patil and his accomplices ended

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 18

The 10-day police custody of the four suspects, including Lalit Patil, the well-known drug peddler who had absconded from Sassoon General Hospital, Pune, has ended. The District and Sessions Court has remanded them to judicial custody. Thus, they will now be sent to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Patil, who has been in the news all over the state for the past few months, and his accomplices Rohit Chaudhary, Jishan Sheikh, and Harishpant, were taken into custody by the anti-narcotics squad of Nashik on last Friday. They were produced before the District and Sessions Court by the police on Saturday, December 9. The court had sent these four to police custody for 10 days. As the police custody ended on Monday, December 18, they were again produced in the District and Sessions Court. Judge UG More granted judicial custody to the four after hearing the arguments of both the sides. These four will now be handed over to Mumbai Police and sent to Arthur Road Jail.

--------------------

Names of two more suspects revealed

The Nashik Anti-Narcotics Squad thoroughly interrogated Lalit Patil and his three accomplices for ten days. The factory in Shindegaon that was raided by the Sakinaka police belonged to Lalit Patil. It was operated by his brother Bhushan, and Abhishek Balakawade MD drugs were being manufactured there with the help of Harishpant. The godown was constructed in Shinde village on a leased space, which was raided by the Nashik police. It was used to store raw materials which would later be sent to the factory. Suspect Jishan Sheikh was working in this factory. The production of this factory was sent to Mumbai for sale. The names of two more suspects were revealed during the interrogation. The police are now looking for them.