Police detain hardcore criminal

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 15

Due to an increase in serious crimes like murder and armed attacks in Ambad police station limits, police have begun taking strict actions against the criminals. Police have detained Prashik Adangale (26, Abhiyanta Nagar, Kamtwada), who already has a police record. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has booked him under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Dangerous Persons and Video Pirates Act (MPDA). Eight to nine serious crimes have been registered against Adangale at the Ambad police station. Adangale had spread terror amongst the residents by committing serious crimes. According to the confidential information received by the crime branch team of Ambad police station, a trap was laid to detain Adangale. Action has been taken against him under the MPDA. Police have taken him to the jail at Nashik Road. Adangale will be there for at least a year, informed police.