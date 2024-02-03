Police detain third suspect in MD sale

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 21

The unit-1 of crime branch of Nashik police has detained Anant Jaibhave (30, behind Jatra Hotel) who was absconding in the Mephedrone (MD) drugs case. Earlier police seized 20 grams of drugs worth Rs 1,00,000 from two suspects in an action taken on January 17. The investigation has revealed that Jaibhave was supplying drugs to the two suspects detained at Pathardi.

Anant Jaibhave, who supplied the drugs, was absconding and police were on lookout for him. Ammaldar (Station House Officer) Rahul Palkhede got secret information that Anant Jaibhave was coming to sell MD drugs at BMS market, Nashikroad. Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was taken into custody. He has confessed to the crime and has been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Squad.

Last year, a video of people consuming MD (Mephedrone) powder while sitting in a car, went viral on Instagram. Since then, the crime branch has been on the trail of that video. After receiving reliable information, the Unit-1 team of the crime branch laid a trap and detained suspect Nikhil Balu Pagare (29, Pathardi Phata) who is a hardcore criminal and a member of the notorious Tipper gang, with his accomplice Kunal Sambhaji Ghoderao (22, Uttam Nagar) on January 17. Police seized 20 grams of MD drug powder worth around Rs 1,00,000 from them.