Police detain two goons selling MD powder

Nashik, Jan 18

A video of people consuming MD (Mephedrone) powder while sitting in a car went viral on Instagram last year. Since then, the crime branch of police has been on the trail of that video. After receiving reliable information, the Unit-1 team of the crime branch laid a trap and detained suspect Nikhil Balu Pagare (29, Pathardi Phata) who is a hardcore criminal and a member of the notorious Tipper gang, and his accomplice Kunal Sambhaji Ghoderao (22, Uttam Nagar). Police have seized 20 grams of MD drug powder worth around Rs 1,00,000.

Pagare made the video viral on his Instagram account last year. In this, he was seen consuming MD drugs. But in the video, his face was not visible as the video was taken from behind. Police Naik Milindsingh Pardeshi got confidential information that Pagare was coming to sell MD. He informed Senior Police Inspector Vijay Dhamal. A trap was laid at Damodar Nagar near Pathardi under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Crime Branch Prashant Bachhav, and Assistant Commissioner Dr Sitaram Kolhe. Pagare and his accomplice Kunal Ghoderao came to the spot to sell the powder when Assistant Police Inspector Hemant Todkar, Hemant Nagare, Sub Inspector Chetan Srivant, Constable Sharad Sonwane, Mukhtar Sheikh, Yogiraj Gaikwad, Mahesh Salunke, Dhananjay Shinde, Ramesh Koli, Jogeshwar Borse, and Amol Koshti detained both of them. Dhamal informed that 20 grams of MD powder was found with them when brought to the crime branch office and searched. A case has been registered against both the suspects in Indira Nagar police station.