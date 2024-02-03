Police extern 130 goons, search continues for 1800 criminals

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 22

In 2023, 130 hardcore criminals who committed serious crimes against people and property, within the limits of the city police commissioner, were externed from Nashik city and rural limits. Meanwhile, police are in search of 1,800 criminals for various offences. But the majority of these criminals are on the 10 to 15-year-old list and the number of those living in the city limits is very small, said police sources of the crime branch.

To bring crime under control within the limits of various police stations under Zone-1 and Zone-2 of the city, criminals are being externed. In 2023, the action was taken against 61 hooligans from Zone-2, while 69 criminals from Zone-1. Also, by being alert, the police have detained those who entered the city limits without permission. Efforts are also being made by the Crime Branch to control criminals within the jurisdiction of the Commissionerate. Most of the criminals are lodged in central jail under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Dangerous Persons and Video Pirates Act (MPDA) for a year.

Records of criminals in one click

Police can easily access the records of the accused with a single click. A past criminal history can be easily traced. Police trace criminals through the criminal tracking system. Individual, gang-wise crime history is maintained by each police station. Also, using the court checker application, the records of criminals can be available to police within minutes.

Criminals- Zone-1 - Zone-2

Externed -61 -69

Detained- 04 -08

Who is a wanted criminal?

A criminal is included in the wanted list when it is ascertained that he or she is directly or indirectly involved in a crime. When the crime branch is on the lookout for such suspects; they come into the wanted list. Police track down criminals through technical analysis and traditional investigative skills.

Out of the criminals who are wanted in the Police Commissionerate limits, the number of criminals residing in the city is less than the number of criminals who are currently outside the city limits. Most of the criminals are from other states. They are also wanted for minor crimes. Police have succeeded in arresting criminals who are wanted for crimes like petty theft, fraud, and serious crimes.

- Prashant Bachhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch)