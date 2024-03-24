Police extern two goons

Nashik, Mar 12

Two notorious goons who were actively involved in serious crimes like arson, attempt to murder, possession of illegal weapons, and rioting, have been externed from the city and district for two years. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan has ordered their arrest. The names of the two externed goons are Rahul Machhindra Pawar (30, Gangapur) and Rahul Dilip Jadhav (24, Dhruv Nagar). Both tried to create terror by setting fire to a house in Dhruv Nagar. Cases have been registered against both of them in Gangapur police station for rioting, attempt to murder, and property damage.