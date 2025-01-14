Police Intensify Action Against Nylon Manja Use In Nashik; 24 Cases Filed, Fathers Among Those Arrested

Despite a strict ban on the sale and use of nylon manja by the Police Commissioner, its illegal use persists. Police have now extended their crackdown beyond sellers to users of nylon manja, resulting in 24 cases being registered in 10 police stations on Sunday. Among the 33 accused, nine are minors. A total of 21 people were arrested, with eight remanded in police custody for two days and 13 sent to judicial custody. Shockingly, five fathers have been booked for providing nylon manja to their children.

The dangerous practice has already led to injuries, especially to two-wheeler riders. In Panchavati, police arrested a man for providing nylon manja to his son. Similar cases were registered in Madhuban Colony, Amritdham, and other areas, where fathers and their minor children were involved.

Sarkarwada police seized 16 bundles of nylon manja worth ₹16,200 from a 19-year-old near Holkar Bridge, while Mhasrul police registered cases of attempted culpable homicide against two suspects flying kites with nylon manja in Peth Road.

Indiranagar police arrested a 25-year-old using nylon manja on his terrace and seized a bundle worth ₹2,000. Nashik Road police also acted against another youth in the Amrapali area, registering a case at Upnagar police station.

In Ambad, police booked three fathers and their children for using nylon manja. Further arrests were made in areas under Bhadrakali and Sarkarwada police stations. Mumbai Naka police registered cases against a minor and another suspect, while Crime Branch officers seized 34 bundles of nylon manja worth ₹34,000 from a 22-year-old selling it in Pawannagar.

Earlier, on January 11, police arrested seven sellers and registered 26 cases. The crackdown reflects the authorities' commitment to preventing further injuries and holding offenders accountable.