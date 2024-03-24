Police interact with citizens while patrolling on foot

Nashik, Mar 5

Following the order issued by Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, the Indira Nagar police are patrolling on foot and communicating with the residents. Senior police inspector Ashok Sharmale interacted with the residents of Saibaba Temple locality near Pathardi Phata, Pathardi Phata to Pathardi gaon road, Anand Nagar, Kamod Nagar, and Gajanan Maharaj Marg. While interacting with the residents he said that if they cooperate with the police administration by being vigilant, the crime rate can be reduced. To prevent crime, CCTV cameras should be installed, and garage owners as well as hoteliers should not allow their customers to park vehicles on the road to obstruct the traffic. Women should take care that the jewelry they wear is covered in public places. He appealed to senior citizens to be aware of fake police. A police team made of Javed Khan, Sagar Pardeshi, Mushrif Sheikh, Saurabh Mali, Prakash Nagare, Yogesh Jadhav, Jaylal Rathod, Sagar Koli, Shamal Joshi, and Dhanwant Raut is a part of this patrol and interaction with the citizens.

Photo (05 Sharmale) Senior Police Inspector Ashok Sharmale while interacting with residents of Indira Nagar.