Police nab gamblers; seize material worth more than Rs 29 lakh

Nashik, Jan 27

The special squad of crime branch raided a gambling den at Kakad Mala near the old Chandshi road in Makhmalabad recently and arrested 11 gamblers. The police have seized gambling materials, mobiles, bikes along with cash collectively worth around Rs 29, 44,000.

Sub-inspector Dilip Sagale, Constable Kishore Rokde of the Special Squad of the Crime Branch received confidential information that ten to fifteen people were gambling in a field on Chandshi Road in Makhmalabad one night. Suspects Suresh Kakad, Swapnil Mankar, Anil Mankar, Dattu Suryavanshi, Bhagwan Kakad, Ravikant Gamane, Akshay Kakad, Vishwanath Kakad, Prakash Pingle, Vishal Kakad, and Sunil Kakad were arrested in the subsequent raid.

-----------------------------

Suspect Suresh Kakad was gambling in the open space behind his home. After receiving confidential information, Senior Police Inspector Pankaj Bhalerao ordered the team to act against these gamblers. Accordingly, the team raided and detained them. A case has been registered against them at Mhasrul police station.