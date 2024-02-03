Police nab miscreants selling liquor on dry day

Nashik, Jan 31

The crime investigation team of Indira Nagar police station arrested Ganesh Ghode and Raju Kawthekar, who were illegally selling country and foreign liquor in Pathardi, on January 30, which was a dry day as it was Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. The police seized liquor stock worth Rs 8,000 from them.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Sharmale received confidential information that two miscreants were illegally selling country and foreign liquor in Pathardi. He immediately instructed Sub-Inspectors Suryakant Sonawane, Santosh Funde, Saurabh Mali, Ramkrishna Parkhe, Vishal Pathak, Deepak Patil of the crime investigation team to take action. According to the information available, the crime investigation team reached Pathardi around 8 pm and arrested both suspects. Stock of country and foreign liquor worth Rs 8,000 has been seized.