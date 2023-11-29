Police nab suspects allegedly involved in murder of boy

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 27

Raja Singh, a 16-year-old school boy from Swami Nagar, who had been kidnapped by a gang on Saturday was later assaulted and killed. His dead body was thrown in the limits of Wadivarhe Police Station. The case regarding the same was registered by the Ambad Police on Sunday night. The police have now arrested the accused in connection with this murder case, the officials said.

According to information available, Raja Singh had a fight with the suspects on Friday, November 24, at Dutta Nagar in Ambad. Suspects Nikhil Pagare (19, Varche Chunchale), Pravin Govardhane (21, Dutta Nagar), Shubham Kaduskar (23, Dutta Nagar), Aman Kharat (24, Chunchale), Santosh Waghmare (23, Dutta Nagar), Siddharth Dabhade (23), and Ashok Salve (22) had abducted Raja Singh from Ambad on Saturday, November 25. He was taken to a stone crusher in Vilholi and beaten severely. Realising that Singh had died due to assault, the suspects threw his body at a deserted place. The police teams of Ambad Police Station and MIDC Chunchale Police Station arrested suspects from the areas of Ambad, Datta Nagar, Chunchale, Varche Chunchale. Suspects who had fled to Beed were also arrested. A total of eight suspects are in police custody, including a juvenile. It is said that there may be some more suspects in this case. Further investigation is going on under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Vasant Khatele.