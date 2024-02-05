Police nab suspects who molested Congress office bearer

Nashik, Feb 3

A case has been registered against six persons at the Panchavati police station for allegedly assaulting East Vidhan Sabha Youth Congress President Rohan Katkade, when he was visiting a Ganpati temple.

The incident took place on January 30 near Madhuban Colony Ganapati Temple in Makhmalabad. As per information available, Katkade was seriously injured, when suspects hit him on his head, hand and legs with an iron rod and stones. Both his legs have been fractured in this incident. Katkade filed a complaint at Panchavati police station, and based on it, a case has been registered against the suspects Roshan Ahire, Vandan Ahire, Rohit Pardeshi, Raj Madoria alias Prince, Bala Deshmukh and one more suspect.