Police Patils to stage protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai

Yeola, NOV 26

The Police Patils have alleged that the government has turned a blind eye to their problems. Hence they have warned of a hunger protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai between November 28 and December 1. A memorandum regarding the same was recently given to officials.

The memorandum mentions that a hunger strike has been organised in Mumbai under the leadership of Balasaheb Shinde Patil, the state president of the Maharashtra Rajya Gaon Kamgar Police Patil Sanghatana, Chintaman More, the president of Rajya Sallagar Samiti, and Nashik district head Arun Bodake.

Police Patils have decided to stage a protest as the government has not paid attention to their pending issues. Yeola Taluka Police Patil Sangh gave a memorandum of this protest to MLC Narendra Darade and other government officials. Rameshwar Bhagwat, Suresh Dabhade, Amol Kolhe, Machhindra Devare and others were present.