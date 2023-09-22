Police penalise unruly bikers in city

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 20

A campaign against unruly two-wheeler drivers, including those who are breaching peace and loitering in public places, has been undertaken within the limits of seven police stations in Zone-1 of the city. Penal action has been taken against 1,928 unruly bikers, including 725 triple-seat bikers and 1203 violating traffic rules in other ways during the fortnight.

Against the backdrop of Ganeshotsav and Eid-e-Milad, the city roads have begun to get crowded. Therefore, Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde ordered the deputy commissioners of both zones to take action against reckless and unruly bikers so that the public is aware of the fact that the police are active on the roads.

This campaign of action has been taken in public places within the limits of Sarkarwada, Bhadrakali, Gangapur, Mumbai Naka, Panchavati, Mhasrul, Adgaon police stations.

The Zone-1 office claims that police have taken action against a total of 2,241 vagrants within the limits of these police stations in the last fortnight, and a total of 1,928 two-wheeler drivers have been penalised, and a fine of around Rs 12,70,950 has been imposed.

Crimes registered

1) Mumbai Naka Police Station- 393

2) Gangapur Police Station-3623

3) Sarkarwada Police Station-344

4) Adgaon Police Station-3315

5) Bhadrakali Police Station-310

6) Mhasrul Police Station-276

7) Panchavati Police Station-225

