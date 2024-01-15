Police seize gutkha worth Rs 95,000

Nandgaon, JAN 13

The police recently seized gutkha worth Rs 95,464 from Gangadhari Tea Point in Nandgaon. A case has been registered against two miscreants at the Nandgaon Police Station. According to the information, the police seized gutkha from Ashish Salunkhe and Vikas Dabhade of Nandgaon. This action was taken when the police were patrolling the city. The further investigation is underway.