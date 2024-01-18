Police succeed in finding 194 missing minor girls

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 16

Cases of minors missing from the city and surrounding localities are happening regularly. The search for these missing children is being conducted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Squad of the Police and the Nirbhaya, Damini Squad in the city as well as in the entire state. Compared to 2022, the rate of missing boys and girls remained slightly less in 2023. In 2023, 307 cases of abducted children under the age of 18 were registered at the office of Police Commissioner. Out of these, the police have managed to trace 50 boys and 194 girls.

Minor boys and girls are lured and abducted from the localities by unknown persons. Often, boys and girls leave home in a fit of anger, and sometimes go missing after saying that they went for a walk with their friends. In such cases, parents go to the police. A case of kidnapping is registered in the nearest police station as per section 363. After this, the crime investigation team, along with the anti-human trafficking squad of the Police Commissioner's office start searching for these abducted boys and girls. The police trace the missing children through technical analysis and hand them over to the parents by searching for them in various areas.

249 minor girls, 58 boys missing during the year

Last year in 2023, 249 minor girls and 58 minor boys went missing. Out of these, the police found 50 boys and 149 girls and handed them over to their parents. Police sources informed us that the search for the remaining 55 girls and 8 boys is still going on.

Found 244 children

About 244 boys and girls were found by police in Nashik city. Compared to the year 2022, the search for boys and girls has been slightly less in 2023. In 2022, only 13 boys and girls were not found. As of 2023, 63 boys and girls are still not found.

Parents, be friendly with children

1) Parents should monitor the behaviour of children from time to time. Communicate with them and create a friendly relationship.

2) Attention should also be paid to the movement and communication of children's friends.

3) While going to and from school, and classes, one should accompany the children for some time.

4) Also keep an eye out if anybody is behaving suspiciously around the children.

5) Try to cultivate more credibility with children by creating friendly relations.

6) Parents should also try to be flexible in their behaviour with their children.

The relationship between parents and children should be friendly. Social media is increasing the distance between families these days. Children's communication with their parents and parents' communication with their children is decreasing. Because of this, the thought of loneliness often sneaks into the minds of boys and girls. Because of this, the relationship between parents and children should be one of friendship and affection.

-Dr. Mrunal Bhardwaj, Psychiatrist.

Year - Missing Boys- Found Boys- Missing Girls- Found Girls

2022- 57 - 56 -265- 253

2023- 58- 50 - 249- 194