Political upheaval in ISP, CNP

Nashik, Dec 26

In a major upheaval in the Currency Note Press (CNP) and India Security Press (ISP), the main leader of the Aapla Panel Rambhau Jagtap joined the Kamgar Panel with his colleagues on Monday, December 25.

Both the Kamgar Panel and Aapla Panel have always contested against each other in the history of note press elections. Now the equation of politics has changed due to Jagtap joining the Kamgar Panel. Meanwhile, the leaders of the Aapla Panel have claimed there would be no impact of this on them.

A celebration was organised on Sunday, December 24 evening as the ruling Kamgar Panel has fulfilled its promise to employ the heirs of the deceased workers. Rambhau Jagtap presided over the programme. General Secretary of Mazdoor Sangh, Jagdish Godse, Working President Dyaneshwar Jundre, Vice President Rajesh Takekar, Joint Secretary Irfan Sheikh, Treasurer Ashok Pekhale, Santosh Katale, Workers Committee Vice President Rahul Ramraje, Yogesh Kulwade, Baban Said, Balasaheb Dheringe, Welfare Committee General Secretary Anna Sonawane, Nandu Kadam, Dr Chandrakant Hingmire, Keshav Gojre, Ganesh Kalamkar, PF Trustee Santosh Kulthe, and Sachin Divte were present.

Rambhau Jagtap has held the post of General Secretary of Mazdoor Sangh for three consecutive times and was the main leader of the Aapla Panel.

In both the politics of ISP and CNP, both the panels have been bitter rivals in every election for the past several years. Apart from this, the politics of the press is also keenly observed by other political parties. As the political parties get leadership from this election, the election in both the presses is equally important. As the number of press workers is large, the leader who leads the press is always honoured by the political parties. Many leaders of the Kamgar Panel and Aapla Panel have made their mark in politics in the past.

Quote

To preserve the labor caste, and to keep the labor movement alive, all must unite and live together. Swachhe joined the labor panel as he felt it was right to be with them as the labor panel did the work for the welfare of the workers.

- Rambhau Jagtap, Labour Leader.

Quote

People come and go, but thoughts continue. The work does not stop because of anyone. There have been many such incidents on our panel in the past. Members of our panel will work more vigorously for the welfare of the workers.

- Ashok Gaidhani, Aapla Panel.

Photo

25 Notepress