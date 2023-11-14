Poor roads result of collusion between municipal officials & contractors

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 30

The roads in Govind Nagar and Sadguru Nagar in ward no 24 of Cidco are in deplorable state. Residents here have voiced their displeasure as these roads, which are full of potholes, have not been repaired even after the end of the monsoon. Kailash Chumbale of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that poor quality roads are a result of the collusion between the municipal officials and contractors.

There are a large number of potholes on the main and colony roads of Govind Nagar and Sadguguru Nagar. Accidents occur here as commuters are not able to spot potholes that are filled with water. The deplorable condition of roads even after paying taxes reflects the laxity of officials of Nashik Municipal Corporation, say residents.

The potholes on colony roads and service roads within the limits of Nashik Municipal Corporation are sometimes filled, but as these roads are not maintained their quality degrades. Residents and commuters here demand that the municipal corporation look into this matter immediately and repair these roads as soon as possible.

