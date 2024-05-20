Porsche Accident in Pune: Accused Vedant Agarwal Partied for Four Hours and Had a Bevvy of Drinks, Claims Police

17-year-old Vedant Agarwal who was driving a speeding Porsche that hit a bike in Pune Saturday night, killing a man and a woman, was out on bail 15 hours after he was arrested. His lawyer, Prashant Patil, said a court granted bail to the minor under certain conditions. The teenager must work with traffic police in Yerwada for 15 days, write an essay on accidents, undergo treatment for his drinking habit, and attend counseling sessions. The accused is the son of a prominent Pune realtor. The FIR revealed that the accused, who recently cleared his Class 12 board examination, had gone to a pub where he consumed alcohol. He confessed to being part of a drinking session with 12 friends and stated they were seated at table number 15. They ordered food items such as Cosie Chicken and Spicy Chicken Bao along with alcoholic beverages including Absolut Blue, Hoegaarden, and JW Black Label.

The FIR stated that Sandip Sangle, owner of Hotel Black, and Prahlad Bhutada, owner of Hotel Cosy, allowed the teenager and his friends to consume alcohol without verifying their ages. CCTV footage confirmed that the teen was served alcohol at the hotel from 9:30 p.m. to midnight on May 18. The accused admitted to visiting Hotel Black at Marriot Suites in Koregaon Park from midnight to 1 a.m. on May 19, where he continued to consume alcohol. Hotel Black owner Sandeep Ramesh Sangle and bar counter manager Jayesh Satish Bonkar also served him liquor without age verification.

Furthermore, Vedant's father, Vishal Agarwal, permitted him to drive the Porsche despite knowing his son was untrained and did not possess a driving license. Agarwal also allowed his son to attend the party and consume alcohol. Legal action has been initiated under several sections of the law. The charges include violations of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, specifically Sections 75 and 77, and the Motor Vehicle Act, 1998, Sections 3, 5, and 1999(a). The accused in the FIR include hotel owners and managers as well as Vedant's father, Vishal Agarwal. Skin Ramzan Mulla, a friend of the victims, filed a police complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR against Vedant Agarwal at the Yerwada police station. The police have launched a further investigation into the incident. The late-night operations of pubs and nightclubs in Pune, despite the police commissioner's orders, are proving to be a menace for the city, with increasing incidents of drunken driving leading to fatal accidents.



