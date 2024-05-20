Porsche Accident in Pune: CCTV Footage Reveals Luxury Car Driven By Teen In High-Speed (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident in Pune, Maharashtra, two individuals lost their lives when a speeding luxury Porsche, driven by a juvenile, collided with their motorcycle early Sunday morning. The accident occurred around 3:15 am in Kalyani Nagar, leading to the registration of a case against the 17-year-old driver under pertinent provisions, as confirmed by the police.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the boy, from a prominent Pune realtor's family, driving the Porsche at high speed. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the motorcycle driven by Aneesh Awadhiya at the Kalyani Nagar junction around 2:30 am. The impact was so severe that Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, who was riding pillion, fell onto the road and died. The car then crashed into roadside pavement railings. It has also been confirmed that the 17-year-old had consumed alcohol hours before the accident.

According to the police investigation, the accused, who recently cleared his Class 12 board examination, had been at a party with friends at a pub in the Mundhwa area. Reports indicate that a group of friends, returning from a party at a restaurant in Kalyani Nagar, were on their motorbikes when tragedy struck at the Kalyani Nagar junction. A speeding luxury car collided with one of the motorcycles, causing the two riders to succumb to their injuries on the spot. The deceased individuals have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, according to the First Information Report (FIR). A case has been filed against the car driver at the Yerawada police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 279 (rash driving on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.



