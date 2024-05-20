Porsche Accident in Pune: Cops To File Petition Following Court's Denial To Try Accused as Major

Speeding Porsche driven by 17-year-old Vedant Agarwal, son of renowned construction tycoon Vishal Agarwal, fatally crushed two IT professionals, Anish Dudiya (27) and Ashwini Kosta (25), around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The incident sparked public outrage as the minor driver operated a high-end sports car while intoxicated and was granted bail within 15 hours of detention by Yerwada police. Bail conditions, including writing an essay on the accident, a 15-day stint with traffic police, and treatment to address alcohol dependency and psychiatric counseling, drew citywide discussion. Citizens demanded stricter measures against the accused.

Pune city filed a court application to try the accused as an adult, but the plea was rejected. Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta stated the police would refile the petition due to the severity of the crime. Commissioner Gupta assured citizens of unbiased investigations, denying political influence. Vishal Agarwal, the accused's father, and hotel owner, the bar manager serving the minor were booked under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Concerns arose over nightclub operations, with Kalyaninagar residents alleging violations of Pune Police guidelines, allowing establishments to operate past 1:30 a.m. In the FIR filed, it has been stated that the accused consumed Absolut Blue, Johnny Walker, Black Label, and Hoe Gaarden.

The accused was partying at a Koregaon Park pub, where CCTV footage reportedly captured him drinking. An anonymous Kalyaninagar resident criticized prolonged pub hours, citing the incident as indicative of nightlife issues in Pune.“The pubs often operate way beyond 1:30 am which is the guideline given by the Pune police. The incident at the Kalyaninagar is a prime example of the menace that is created by the night clubs in Pune.”Commissioner Gupta pledged strict enforcement against guideline violations, especially in Kalyaninagar.