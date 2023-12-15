‘Portal for teachers recruitment will start within next fifteen days’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 15

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar has announced that the portal for teachers recruitment will start within the next fifteen days. This information was provided at the winter session of the Vidhan Parishad, where a question about teachers recruitment was raised by MLC Kishor Darade.

Many schools in northern Maharashtra, have vacancies as teachers have retired. Students here are at the receiving end as recruitment of new teachers has not yet happened.

In response to the persistent demand from Darade, Kesarkar announced that the portal will start in the next fifteen days. After completing the requisite process; advertisements for recruitment will be published by the Zilla Parishad, and the recruitment will be done.