Postal voting facility for 9040 voters in district
Nashik, Mar 12
Many people from the district move to other cities and countries for work. They are still recorded in the voter list. The number of Indian citizens living abroad and Indian citizens in the armed forces is large. Postal Ballot is an option available for them to exercise their right to vote. They can cast their vote from anywhere in the country. Notably, 9040 voters from the district are living elsewhere. The number of women voters among them is 255.
The facility of voting on postal ballot paper is available to them so that no voter is deprived of the guiding principles of the Constitution. Nandgaon assembly constituency has the highest number of such voters.
Constituency-wise number of voters
Constituency- Male- Female- Total
Nandgaon- 1413- 22- 1435
Malegaon (Central)- 81- 3- 84
Malegaon (Outer)- 702- 13- 715
Baglan- 537- 14- 551
Kalwan- 189- 3- 192
Chandwad- 1103- 18- 1121
Yeola- 804- 24- 828
Sinnar 1405- 40- 1445
Niphad- 743- 24- 767
Dindori- 248- 11- 259
Nashik (East)- 295- 17/312
Nashik (Central)-97-9- 106
Nashik (West)- 190- 18- 208
Deolali- 678- 30- 708
Igatpuri- 300- 9- 309
Total- 8785- 255- 9040