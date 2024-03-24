Postal voting facility for 9040 voters in district

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 12

Many people from the district move to other cities and countries for work. They are still recorded in the voter list. The number of Indian citizens living abroad and Indian citizens in the armed forces is large. Postal Ballot is an option available for them to exercise their right to vote. They can cast their vote from anywhere in the country. Notably, 9040 voters from the district are living elsewhere. The number of women voters among them is 255.

The facility of voting on postal ballot paper is available to them so that no voter is deprived of the guiding principles of the Constitution. Nandgaon assembly constituency has the highest number of such voters.

Info

Constituency-wise number of voters

Constituency- Male- Female- Total

Nandgaon- 1413- 22- 1435

Malegaon (Central)- 81- 3- 84

Malegaon (Outer)- 702- 13- 715

Baglan- 537- 14- 551

Kalwan- 189- 3- 192

Chandwad- 1103- 18- 1121

Yeola- 804- 24- 828

Sinnar 1405- 40- 1445

Niphad- 743- 24- 767

Dindori- 248- 11- 259

Nashik (East)- 295- 17/312

Nashik (Central)-97-9- 106

Nashik (West)- 190- 18- 208

Deolali- 678- 30- 708

Igatpuri- 300- 9- 309

Total- 8785- 255- 9040