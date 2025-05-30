Power Cut in Nashik: MSEDCL Announces Electricity Outage in Several Areas on May 31

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (Mahavitaran) has announced a planned power shutdown in several areas of the city on Saturday, May 31, due to important maintenance and repair work.

The 11 KV Uttara Nagar and Pune Road feeder lines, which originate from the 33/11 KV Takli Sub-Center under the Dwarka Division, as well as the 11 KV Rajiv Nagar and Indira Nagar feeder lines from the Pathardi Sub-Center under the Rane Nagar Division, will remain switched off from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Affected Areas:

Under Rane Nagar Division, the power shutdown will affect:

Ashoka Marg

Kalpataru Nagar Lane No. 1, 2, and 3

Ganesh Baba Nagar

Ravi Shankar Marg

Pioneer Hospital

Suvichar Hospital and nearby areas



Under Dwarka Division, the power cut will impact:

Bharat Enclave Society

Gurugovind Singh College

Saraf Nagar

Kailash Nagar

Aditya Hall premises

Siemens Colony

Sadichha Nagar

Vanvaibhav Colony

Sudarshan Lawns and surrounding areas

Rajiv Nagar

Shraddha Vihar

Shraddha Garden

Indira Nagar



Reason for Power Cut:

The maintenance work is being carried out to ensure better voltage regulation and uninterrupted electricity supply in the future. Mahavitaran has stated that if the work is completed earlier than expected, power will be restored sooner. However, in case of delays, the supply may resume later than 6 PM.

Mahavitaran has appealed to residents and electricity consumers in the affected areas to take note of the outage and cooperate during this period.