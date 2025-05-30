Power Cut in Nashik: MSEDCL Announces Electricity Outage in Several Areas on May 31
By Chitra Rajguru | Updated: May 30, 2025 17:35 IST2025-05-30T17:35:51+5:302025-05-30T17:35:51+5:30
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (Mahavitaran) has announced a planned power shutdown in several areas of the city on Saturday, May 31, due to important maintenance and repair work.
The 11 KV Uttara Nagar and Pune Road feeder lines, which originate from the 33/11 KV Takli Sub-Center under the Dwarka Division, as well as the 11 KV Rajiv Nagar and Indira Nagar feeder lines from the Pathardi Sub-Center under the Rane Nagar Division, will remain switched off from 9 AM to 6 PM.
Affected Areas:
Under Rane Nagar Division, the power shutdown will affect:
Ashoka Marg
Kalpataru Nagar Lane No. 1, 2, and 3
Ganesh Baba Nagar
Ravi Shankar Marg
Pioneer Hospital
Suvichar Hospital and nearby areas
Under Dwarka Division, the power cut will impact:
Bharat Enclave Society
Gurugovind Singh College
Saraf Nagar
Kailash Nagar
Aditya Hall premises
Siemens Colony
Sadichha Nagar
Vanvaibhav Colony
Sudarshan Lawns and surrounding areas
Rajiv Nagar
Shraddha Vihar
Shraddha Garden
Indira Nagar
Reason for Power Cut:
The maintenance work is being carried out to ensure better voltage regulation and uninterrupted electricity supply in the future. Mahavitaran has stated that if the work is completed earlier than expected, power will be restored sooner. However, in case of delays, the supply may resume later than 6 PM.
Mahavitaran has appealed to residents and electricity consumers in the affected areas to take note of the outage and cooperate during this period.Open in app