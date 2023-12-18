Priyanka to lead district cricket team

Lokmat News Network

Nampur, Dec 18

A Nashik District inter-collegiate cricket tournament for girls was organised on Thursday, December 14, on the HPT Arts and RYK Science College ground in Nashik. This tournament was jointly organised by the Nashik District Divisional Sports Committee and the Law College of MVP Samaj.

Priyanka Ghodke, a national-level player from Nampur College, participated in the selection trials and, as a result of her outstanding performance, was selected as the captain of the Nashik district team, which will participate in the forthcoming Inter-Division competition that will be held under the aegis of Savitribai Phule Pune University from December 19 to 22, 2023, at Chandrashekhar Agashe College of Physical Education, Pune.

The selection of Priyanka is being lauded from all quarters. Dr Surekha Daptare, the sports director of the college, has provided guidance and support to Priyanka in her journey.