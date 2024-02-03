Purohit Sangh opposes Ramtirth Seva Samitisang

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 31

The Purohit Sangh has the honour of performing rituals at Ramkund. During the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, held in Nashik every twelve years, the Purohit Sangh has been hoisting the flag since ages, said members of the sangh. They further said that the government’s move to appoint a committee named Ramtirth Seva Samiti for the Goda Aarti is an injustice to the Purohit Sangh and Sadhus.

A press conference was held on Tuesday, January 30, at Shukla Yajurveda Madhyandina Brahman Sanstha at Goda Ghat. The members of the sangh warned of a protest during the media interaction. Purohit Sangh President Satish Shukla, Shri Mahant Ramkishordas Shastri Maharaj of Digambar Akhara, Mahant Sudhirdas Pujari, Mahant Bhakticharandas Maharaj of Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple, Dilip Shukla, Bhanudas Shouche, Gaju Ghodke, Kalpana Pandey were present during this press conference.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has sanctioned a fund of Rs 10 crore for the Goda Aarti. For this, the government has formed a Ramtirth Seva Samiti, and the sanctioned funds will be spent as per the planning of this committee. But the Purohit Sangh strongly opposed the committee and alleged that the Goda Aarti Committee was formed by those who have no right to take decisions. The Sadhus and Mahants of major Akharas were deliberately left out of this committee, they alleged. In places like Ujjain and Haridwar, the Aarti is performed by the committee of Purohits. Thus, Sadhus and Mahants of various Akharas in Nashik will protest strongly if the Goda Aarti is not performed under the leadership of the Purohit Sangh.

The Goda Aarti will continue whether the government provides funds or not. As per our longstanding tradition, the Purohit Sangh performs the Aarti. The government and the district administration have not taken anyone into confidence regarding this matter. Two days ago, we expressed our concerns to Cultural Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. We don’t know on what basis the new committee is formed.

- Satish Shukla, President, Purohit Sangh

