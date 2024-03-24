Sanjay Raut claims that BJP can not get half of its MPs elected

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 13

We have utmost faith in Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Rahul Gandhi will not speak on Savarkar, claimed Member of Parliament as well as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut. While saying that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena should talk about the crisis coming to Mumbai from the Gujarat lobby and no other nonsense. He was talking to the media during his visit to Nashik on Wednesday, March 13.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that he had come to Nashik for the meeting at Chandwad. He further said that Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed by the Shiv Sena outside the party office at Shalimar Chowk. Also party workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) will participate in his Yatra. According to Raut, after the Emergency in 1978, the country and constitution were in crisis. The situation is the same now. That is why Uddhav Thackeray will attend Rahul Gandhi's public meeting in Mumbai. He further said that there is nothing childish about the statement regarding Gadkari’s candidature; he just expressed his feelings. A Marathi leader like Gadkari should not be disrespected. Raut also challenged the BJP to conduct the election on ballot paper instead of EVM.

According to Raut, the BJP has started to drop the names of bigwigs from the list of candidates due to fear. However, in present condition, at least 250 MPs of BJP will not be re-elected. Therefore, Raut also claimed that even if BJP says that it will go beyond 400 this time, it would not be able to cross the mark of 200.

When asked about Hemant Godse's candidature being announced by Shiv Sena's Shinde group, Raut said that he has nothing to do with what the Shinde group does. Raut also claimed that the candidate of his party will win in Nashik. Currently, three to four names are being discussed and no name has been decided yet. However, he said that he did not know whether Shantigiri Maharaj was in touch or not.