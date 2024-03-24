Railways recover Rs 4.67 cr from passengers travelling without ticket

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik Road, Mar 5

The Bhusawal division of the Central Railway conducted stringent action against passengers who were detected travelling without tickets. The Railways has recovered a fine of Rs 4.67 crore from 59000 cases.

Continuous efforts are being made by the railway administration for the comfort and convenience of the passengers. Notably, passengers travelling without tickets not only cause financial loss to the railways but also cause inconvenience to other passengers. Therefore, under the guidance of Bhusawal Divisional Railway Manager Iti Pandey, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ajay Kumar and Assistant Commercial Manager Ratnakar Kshirsagar, a campaign was conducted against such passengers throughout February. To curb ticketless and illegal travel, ticket checks were carried out in mail express, passenger and special trains. The railway administration has informed that stricter action will be taken by the administration as the number of passengers will increase during holidays.

Info

Fine of Rs 1.40 crore recovered in the 28.82 lakh cases of illegal travelling.

Fine of Rs 2.92 crore recovered in 30,00,000 cases of travelling without ticket.

Fine of Rs 8,000 was recovered in 40 cases of illegal transportation of goods.