Raj Thackeray on city tour from February 1

Nashik, Jan 27

Chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray will visit Nashik from February 1. He will camp in Nashik for four days, and the announcements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections could be on the agenda. The party workers are all set for the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency elections, yet, Raj’s visit will likely give a clear indication to the concerned office bearers to start the preparations.

In the last several days, Nashik has become a happening city in terms of state-level politics. A few days ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nashik on January 12. After that, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Nashik on January 22, holding a state-level convention of Shiv Sena (UBT). Now that Raj Thackeray is also coming to Nashik, the political atmosphere of Nashik is likely to heat up.

Local office-bearers of the party are keen to contest the Nashik Lok Sabha elections. It is claimed that planning has been done from the booth level in the constituency. Raj Thackeray recently gave a message to party workers to start the preparation for the elections. Now, as he is going to camp in Nashik for four days, the hopes of the local office-bearers have been raised. There is excitement among the local office-bearers as Salim Sheikh has been given the post of state vice president. Lok Sabha, Legislative Assembly, and municipal elections will be held later. Whether the split in all the major political parties will be useful for the MNS or not, will be known only after Raj's visit.