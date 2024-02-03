Raj Thackeray reviews party work in city

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 1

The chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray took the review of the party work from the local office-bearers during his visit to the city. While interacting with the office-bearers and party workers, he said that Nashik has given good support to the MNS. The party workers should now start working and grab the opportunity presented by the current political situation. Interestingly, Raj Thackeray, who used to speak freely in front of the media at one point, guided the party workers behind closed doors, keeping the media away.

He is on a two-day visit to Nashik preparing for the upcoming elections, interacting with office-bearers and party workers at Hotel Express Inn. Both Raj Thackeray and Amit Thackeray were welcomed on Thursday afternoon to the city. District president Anil Shidore, Avinash Abhyankar, Ankush Pawar, city president Sudam Kombade, former mayor Ashok Murtadak, Dr Pradeep Pawar, Rohan Deshpande, Sujata Dere, Swagata Upasani, Satyam Khandale and others were present.

In the first phase, Raj interacted with branch heads and other office-bearers in the city. After that, he gave tips to the office-bearers in the rural areas. Finally, the office-bearers at the district level were guided on how to make a strategy for the election.