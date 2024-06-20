Raj Thackeray to Join Saint Nivruttinath Maharaj Rathyatra to Pandharpur

Continuing a revered tradition, the Saint Nivruttinath Maharaj Rathyatra will commence its journey from Nivruttinath Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Trimbakeshwar to Pandharpur today. Varkaris will walk 20 kilometers daily, reaching Pandharpur on July 16 after 27 days. This rath procession holds deep spiritual significance for devotees, and this year, 51 Dindis (pilgrim groups) with around 200-250 Varkaris will accompany the rath.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray, will be present at the beginning of the procession, highlighting the importance of this annual event. The rath and its journey to Pandharpur are eagerly anticipated by devotees each year. Special arrangements have been made to accommodate the large number of Varkaris participating in this year's milestone procession. The journey is expected to conclude in Pandharpur on July 21. Given the likelihood of rain, raincoats will be provided to all participants. Additionally, a health squad and two ambulances will accompany the procession to ensure the well-being of the pilgrims.

The route includes stops at various small villages where the Varkaris will rest for the night. Waterproof mandaps (shelters) have been set up at these stops to protect the pilgrims from the elements. Drinking water arrangements have been meticulously planned, with seven water tankers deployed to provide a capacity of 20,000 liters. Kanchan Jagtap, president of the Saint Nivruttinath Samadhi Sansthan, emphasized the special provisions made for women Varkaris. These include separate moving toilets, bathrooms, and changing rooms to ensure their comfort and privacy. A total of 250 mobile toilets have been made available for women throughout the journey and at rest stops.