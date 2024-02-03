Raj to complete Nashik tour in two days

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 31

The chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Nashik on February 1 against the backdrop of forthcoming Lok Sabha elections; but, his four-day visit will now be completed in two days. A guidance camp for office-bearers will be held in his presence and many office-bearers from other parties, as well as organisations, will be inducted into the party.

MNS has previously contested Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 2009, and the then MNS candidate Hemant Godse, attracted attention by fetching good votes. The second time round, Dr Pradeep Pawar contested the election. Two Lok Sabha elections have been contested by the party so far and this year, MNS will be fielding its candidate again. Raj Thackeray will visit Nashik on February 1 at 10 am. He will first guide the branch presidents and then the office-bearers at the Hotel SSK Solitaire, Chandak Circle.

There will be a guidance camp for office-bearers from rural areas at 12.30 pm. After this, the induction ceremony of office-bearers from other parties in the city and district will be held at 1 pm.

A press conference will be held on February 2 at 10 am. After that, a discussion will be held with principals, teachers as well as spiritual leaders. The delegation of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Sansthan is also going to meet him. After that, he will discuss with women office-bearers.

Info

Curious to see who will inducted

Against the backdrop of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the political arena will see many defections and inductions. Some possible candidates for Lok Sabha elections will also be included in it. So all eyes are focused on the induction ceremony during Raj Thackeray’s tour.