Rally of AITUC reaches Nashik on Sunday

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 27

The union government has implemented harsh laws for workers and farmers. The laws for agricultural investors are considered unjust. This has created a conducive environment for capitalists. The labour class and workers should unite against the government, said members of All India Trade union Congress (AITUC) Maharashtra during Maha Sangarsha Yatra. The rally organised by the AITUC that commenced from Kolhapur on November 20, reached Nashik on Sunday, November 26. A public awareness rally was organised from Hutatma Smarak to Parshuram Saikhedkar Natymandir on Sunday morning. A total of 250 office bearers participated in this rally. Participants appealed to the administration to fulfil demands of farmers, workers and stop privatisation. Various leaders and activists participated in the rally, which included Talhar Sheikh, City Secretary of Bharatiya Kamgar Sanghatana, Mahadev Khude of Safai Kamgar Sanghatana, Panditrao Kumawat, Joint Secretary of Works Federation.

---------------

For this rally, a special tempo has been arranged. The tempo has banners of AITUC and demands of farmers and workers. The rally, from Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj's birthplace to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Deeksha Bhoomi, is led by state general secretary Shyam Kale, Raju Desale, Babli Ravat, Arun Mhaske, Vinod Jhagde and Karbhari Ugale. They are actively participating in each district's rally, highlighting its significance. The local organisers collaborate with the leaders for the arrangement of meetings and rallies in each district.

------------

The primary demands include:

Uphold the principles of the Indian Constitution.

Provide job security to contractual employees in government services.

Grant a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 for workers for an eight-hour workday.

Give Rs 10,000 per month to EPF pensioners.

Stop harassment of Dalits and women.

—----------------

Concessions for workers and farmers should not be withdrawn. The government should control inflation to make life easier for common citizens.

VP Dhanwate, District President of AITUC