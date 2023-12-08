Recruitment process at NMC will speed up

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 6

The stalled recruitment of employees for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will be speeded up and the civic administration will scrutinise the posts in the technical cadre. There are posts of technical staff in 15 departments of the NMC, and the submitted pattern was inspected on the second day as well. Scrutiny of the pattern will continue for another day. Meanwhile, in the technical cadre, the posts will be filled in the category of Class I to IV and it will be decided, in the examination, as to which posts should be retained. After inspection of the pattern, it will be submitted to the NMC commissioner for final approval.

To speed up the recruitment of employees, NMC commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar instructed 49 departments of the NMC to submit their patterns as soon as possible. However, there are posts in technical and other departments of various cadres. For that, the planning of how the educational qualification should be, was started by the administration. The pattern scrutinisation began on Tuesday, November 5.

No employee has been recruited in the Municipal Corporation for the last 24 years. This has a big impact on the functioning of the NMC. TCS company has been given the job for recruitment. Meanwhile, the NMC administration will initially recruit for 586 posts in the health, and fire departments. After this recruitment, the employees will be recruited for the remaining posts. Earlier in 2017, the NMC had sent the pattern of 14,000 vacancies to the state government for approval. However many errors were found in the pattern sent by the NMC. Moreover, it was feared that such a large number of recruitment would increase pressure on the NMC. Also, the number of Class IV posts was large. There was a fear that the expenditure would be more than the income. Therefore, the government sent the pattern to the NMC again and gave instructions to remove the errors and present it anew. Following this, the NMC administration starts the work of creating a suitable pattern. It was presented by various departments. It is being scrutinised and will be submitted to the commissioner soon.

After the approval of the commissioner, the pattern will be sent to the Town Planning Department of the government for final approval. Out of nearly 7500 employees of the NMC, around 3000 to 4000 employees are available today. Therefore, the pressure on the NMC has increased and the work is greatly affected. As officers and employees retire every month, it affects the remaining working officers and employees and their output is unsatisfactory.