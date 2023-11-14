‘Refrain from holding public programmes in district’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 30

The members of Sakal Maratha Samaj, who had been on a chain hunger strike for the last 46 days at Shivtirth opposite the district court, resorted to an indefinite hunger strike on October 29.

Nana Bachhav is on an indefinite hunger strike. The Sakal Maratha Samaj urged politicians including MPs and MLAs to refrain from conducting any kind of public programme in rural and urban areas. The members expressed their anguish. They conveyed their message to the personal assistant of union Minister Dr Bharati Pawar and asked to make sure that no programmes are held either in the city or in the district.

The Mashal Tembha Rally will be held from Shiv Smarak on Monday, October 30, to support the demand for Maratha reservation. Ram Khurdal, Chandrakant Bachhav, Nitin Patil, Prafull Wagh, Swati Kadam, Shital Bhosle, Kailas Bahale, Sandeep Patil, Hiraman Wagh, Jagan Patil, Sandeep Handge, Sriram Nikam, Pawan Pawar, Rajendra Ghadwaje, Vikrant Deshmukh, Nilesh Thube, Ashok Nyaharkar, Anna Pimple, Vicky Gaydhani, Ad Tushar Jadhav, Ganesh Patil, Sanjay Chavan, Sharad Dhanwate, Sandeep Jagtap, Bahiru Rajole, Dyaneshwar Kushare, Vikas Rasal, Vijay Chawal, Prakash Pawar, Abhijit Gawte, Sanjay Deshmukh, Yogesh Natkar, Yogesh Kapse were present on the occasion.

-------------------------

We appeal to students, girls and women to participate in the Mashal rally in large numbers on Monday, October 30 to fight the battle for the reservation.

- Swati Kadam, Maratha Bhagini

-------------------------

I have begun the indefinite hunger strike after 46 days of the chain hunger strike. The government has deceived us. The health condition of Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been on a hunger strike, is deteriorating. Do not trigger us. Fulfil our demands.

- Nana Bachhav, Protestor