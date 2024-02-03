Registration of 46,000 new voters

73,000 double names omitted, final list announced

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 25

There has been a significant increase in the number of new voters in the campaign implemented all over the district under the special revision programme for updating the voter list. A total of 46,000 fresh voters (between the age group 18 to 19 years) were registered, while 1.5 lakh new voters (first time voters between the age group from 20 to 29 years) were registered.

The increase in the number of women voters in this programme is considerable, and the total number of voters in the district has now reached 47.48 lakh.

District Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma informed that the names of 73,000 voters, whose names were duplicated in the list, have also been excluded and efforts have been made to clean up the list.

The final voter list of the district was announced in accordance with the revision programme decided by the Election Commission. District Collector Jalaj Sharma and Deputy District Election Officer Dr Shashikant Mangurule informed that in the year 2024, elections of the Lok Sabha, followed by assembly elections and the local self-government bodies elections are proposed to be held. Thus, a campaign was launched to prepare an error-free voter list. According to the instructions of the Election Commission, the final voter list was announced on Tuesday, January 23.

Collector Sharma informed that there has been a significant increase in the number of new voters in the campaign conducted through polling station level officials.

This campaign was held at a total of 4,739 polling stations of 15 assembly constituencies in the district. The total number of voters in the age group of 18 to 19 is 46,664. On October 27, 2023, when the draft electoral roll was released, there were 46,50,640 voters. Now the number in the final voter list is 47,48,153.