‘Remove black spots within a month’

Nashik, Nov 30

The commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation has instructed the Town Planning Department and the Encroachment Department to remove 26 dangerous black spots (accident-prone places) on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway within a month.

There was a horrific accident on October 8, 2022 near the Mirchi Hotel on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway. A private bus met with an accident, killing 13 passengers. After this, the Chief Minister ordered the removal of black spots in the city. Later, the Municipal Corporation conducted a survey through the India Resilient organisation. A total of 26 dangerous black spots were found in the inspection and a report of 600 pages of the same was submitted to the NMC. But even after a year and a half, the instruction by the Chief Minister was ignored. Notably, claims and counter-claims were made for several months by the Encroachment Department and the Town Planning Department over the action to be taken according to the instruction by the Chief Minister. Finally, Dr Karanjkar has given a month-long ultimatum to both departments to remove the black spots.

After the terrible accident the NMC administration had a rude awakening. It was found that at the squares, circles, and other places of heavy vehicular traffic, businessmen have done excessive construction in violation of the rules. While the task of removing these constructions was the responsibility of the NMC, it was ignored. The commercial constructions around the Mirchi Hotel were removed and cleared. A similar action had to be done elsewhere. But the NMC ignored it. Citizens are angry and questioning whether the NMC administration is waiting for another untoward incident

Quote-

Instruction has been given to the Encroachment Department and the Town Planning Department to remove 26 black spots on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road. The work will be done within a month.

-Dr Ashok Karanjkar, Commissioner, NMC.