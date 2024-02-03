‘Remove scrap market on Satpur-Ambad Link Road’

Dilip Datir presents memorandum to civic chief

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 31

Former corporator Dilip Datir has warned of an agitation if the unauthorised scrap market on Ambad-Satpur Link Road is not removed. He has presented a memorandum in this regard to the Commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Dr Vijay Karanjkar. According to Datir, the scrap market has been set up again despite the court order.

According to the memorandum, the scrap market is being patronised by the civic body, and the court has reprimanded the NMC. Then in January 2017, with the help of the Commissioner of Police, action was taken against this unauthorised scrap market. This was the biggest crackdown on the scrap market in the state.

It is said in the court order that the unauthorised scrap dealers should immediately shut down the business and take the material to their premises outside the municipal limits. However, not even five months have passed since the action, and these businessmen have started a new unauthorised scrap market business. Once again the court order imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the scrap dealers.

In October 2017, action was taken for the second time against the scrap market. However, even after taking action on such a large scale twice, the unauthorised scrap dealers don’t pay heed. Datir said in a memorandum that almost all of the unauthorised scrap dealers are from other states, many illegal businesses are running in this place and there is a big threat to the safety of the city.