Renovation work to take two more years

Yogesh More

Lokmat News Network, Nashik

Renovation work on the historic Sundar Narayan temple is being done since the year 2017, and this would be the seventh year that the two main and fascinating rituals of Harihar Bhet and the Kirnotsav are not going to be celebrated at the designated place. As per the Archaeological Department, the renovation work will take two more years to be completed, and devotees are eagerly waiting to see the Harihar Bhet and Kirnotsav rituals to be celebrated at the designated place. The renovation work of Sundar Narayan temple is being carried out with the funds provided by the state government’s Department of Culture.

Sundar Narayan temple is a historic monument depicting the history of the Peshwa era. The stones used in this temple are of inferior quality as compared to the temples of the Yadav era. Local stones were used in the construction of this temple. It is an excellent example of Peshwa-era architecture. The temple, constructed scientifically, includes a spire, sanctum sanctorum, mandap, mukhya mandap, and three entrances. It has been declared as a protected monument. The temple that has idols of Lord Vishnu, Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati, was built by Sardar Gangadhar Yashwant Chandrachud in 1756.

Info

Skilled craftsmen from South India

The Sundar Narayan temple is built in stone and there are few temples in Maharashtra with similar architecture. Since the temple's structure is similar to the temples in South India, the artisans for the renovation of this temple have come from the southern states.

Info

Harihar Bhet festival and Kirnotsav

The festival of Harihar Bhet is being celebrated at the Kapaleshwar temple on Goda Ghat on the eve of Vaikunth Chaturdashi and Tripurari Purnima. According to mythology, Lord Sundar Narayan (Lord Vishnu) is believed to come to the temple to meet Lord Kapaleshwar (Lord Shiva) at midnight on the occasion of Harihar Bhet (meeting of Vishnu and Shiva). Lord Shiva is offered Tulsi leaves while Lord Vishnu is offered Bael leaves in this festival, unlike the usual tradition of symbolising the meet. Apart from the Harihar Bhet festival, Kirnotsav is also celebrated in this temple. Kirnotsav is celebrated at the end of March, when the sun's rays fall directly on the idols of the gods in the sanctum sanctorum.

Quote

This would be the seventh year when the ‘Harihar Bhet’ and ‘Kirnotsav’ rituals would not be held at the designated place. The officials of the Archaeological Department have said that the work of the north entrance of the temple will be done first so that both rituals can be conducted at the designated place. Though the work is likely to take two years to complete, we are eager to see the work completed as soon as possible. We have urged MLA Devyani Pharande and the Archaeological Department to ensure that the encroachments around the temple are removed, a compound wall is constructed, beautification works are undertaken and electricity is provided at a concessional tariff.

- Ameya Pujari, Hereditary Priest of the temple

Quote

The renovation work of the temple will take two more years. The work has to be done meticulously because it is intricate design work; so it is being done in multiple phases. Besides this, the Archaeological Department is also going to start the renovation work of Holkar Wada in Chandwad, Tatoba Mutt in Odha, Mukteshwar temple in Sinnar, and other structures with funds from the District Planning and Development Committee.

- Arti Aley, Assistant Director, Archaeological Department.

Info

Shree Sundar Narayan Temple is a prominent entity among the ancient and heritage temples of Nashik. Many ancient temples in Nashik are unique primarily because of their architecture. Shri Sundar Narayan Temple is one of them, and the restoration work on this temple to preserve this historical monument of Nashik, started in the year 2017. The restoration work of this ancient temple is being carried out by the Archeology Department in a scientific manner overcoming the challenge of the confined spaces around it. Due to the monsoons every year and two waves of Covid, the renovation work has dragged on for so long.