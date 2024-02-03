Residents of Malegaon fed up with traffic jams

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, Jan 31

Residents of Malegaon have been suffering due to the traffic congestion near old and new bus stands and Mausam Bridge. The traffic problem has become a big headache for the administration as well. The problem of traffic congestion is further aggravated by unruly drivers. As the construction work of the flyover is in its final stages, traffic jams occur near the new bus stand. Due to insufficient number of traffic police, unruly drivers are getting a free rein to break laws. All heavy vehicles going to Dhule from the city go via Manmad Crossing which contributes to the traffic congestion.

Along with heavy traffic, some shopkeepers have encroached on the road near the new bus stand. Apart from this, there is an illegal parking lot under the flyover. Also, since the flyover work has begun, heavy vehicles have been banned making the road one-way. However, this ban has not had any effect and the traffic congestion is increasing by the day. Pedestrians and motorists are fed up with these traffic jams.

The road leading to Daregaon is full of potholes. Many accidents have occurred here. Besides, the persistent issue of intense dust on the roads has adversely affected the residents and shopkeepers in the area.