Residents of Malegaon to get medicines at low cost soon

Malegaon, NOV 30

Decision has been made to open generic medicine stores in premises of all government hospitals, Zilla Parishad, and municipal health centres in the state. Accordingly, drug stores for generic medicines will be set up through 'Amrut Stores' in the premises of government hospitals in Malegaon. The administration has finalised the spots for the medical stores.

With the primary goal of making medicines available at lower costs to the general public, the state government has issued orders to open generic medicine stores across the state. According to these orders, generic medicine stores will be set up in the premises of the general hospital, women and child hospital, municipal health centres, and sub-district hospitals in Malegaon. These centres, under the government's Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, will provide generic medicines at subsidised rates, offering significant relief to the economically disadvantaged.

—-----------------

What is NAFCO?

The National Federation of Farmers’ Procurement, Processing and Retailing Cooperatives of India Ltd (NAFCO) is a centrally recognised multi-state cooperative organisation. This organisation operates in Maharashtra and 20 other states across the country. A proposal has been sent to finalise the location for opening of generic medicine stores in various places, including Dabhadi, Nashik, Satana, Nampur, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Baglan, and others. The identification of the exact location for the current centre is under consideration. The NAFCO inspected various locations.

—------------

Relief for patients

The government provides free treatment in government hospitals. However, due to the unavailability of medicines at times in government hospitals, doctors often advise patients to purchase medicines from outside. This leads to a significant financial burden on patients. In order to address this issue and ensure that patients have access to affordable medicines, the government has decided to open generic medicine stores in government hospitals, entrusting this responsibility to the NAFCO. As a result, patients will have access to generic medicines at these medical stores, and the cost is expected to be 10 to 70 percent lower than branded medicines from pharmaceutical companies.

—-------------

The officials of the NAFCO have visited the site of the women and child hospital in Malegaon to finalise the location for opening the medical store. The hospital and the generic medicine store will be inaugurated simultaneously.

Dr Dipak Pawar, Women and Child Hospital, Malegaon