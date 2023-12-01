Residents oppose Health Centre at Suchita Nagar

Nashik, Dec 1

The construction of the Primary Health Centre commenced in Suchita Nagar Womens’ Pavilion Hall despite objections of local residents. When some women went to inquire, the contractor allegedly spoke to them arrogantly. As soon as other residents learnt about this, they went to the hall and stopped the work. Residents also locked the hall and staged a sit-in agitation. Meanwhile, a memorandum has been presented to the commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation in this regard.

Residents, especially senior citizens, use the auditorium for laughter club and for practicing Yoga. In the afternoon, women perform Bhajans and other activities. Without considering the fact that the children of the locality are playing various sports, and the fact that the hall was approved as a leisure centre, the work of the health centre started here. In the memorandum given to the NMC commissioner, it is mentioned that the residents are against the health centre. Also, if the work continues even after presenting a memorandum, then a strong protest will be staged, warned the Deputy City Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sarpreet Singh Bal and residents.

Photo 01 Nivedan