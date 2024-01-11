Responsibility to each department in NMC

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 10

All the departments of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) have been entrusted with some responsibility for the National Youth Festival, to be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, at Shriman Babusheth Kela Ground in the city. Various tasks have been assigned to officers and employees from each department. From trimming of the trees on the road where the Prime Minister Modi will do the roadshow, to painting the pillars of flyovers, painting white stripes on the zebra crossing, asphalting the road, levelling the potholes, and washing the flyovers. The work is going on at a fast pace.

The Encroachment Department has been entrusted with removing encroachment in the Panchavati division, especially around the main venue. The Veterinary Department will look upon the stray cattle. The Education Department will make efforts for public awareness in the NMC schools, private schools, and colleges, as well as pasting the posters. Placing advertisement hoardings will be the responsibility of the Advertisement and Tax Department. Citlinc will arrange buses up to the venue.

Responsibility to other departments

Public Relations Department: Arranging Lezim, and Dhol troupes for roadshow

Parks Department: Placing flowers on electric poles, and dividers as well as erecting arches at the venue. Solid Waste Management Department: Disposal of garbage in the city, and cleaning the statues in the city.

Public Works Department: Cleaning and painting of Traffic Islands, beautification of squares in the city.

Electric Department: Electrification of bridges on Godavari.

