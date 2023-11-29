Resume halt of trains at Deolali Railway Station, demand travellers

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 27

Deolali Railway Station is an important railway station of Central Railways with significance dating back to the British era. Travellers have requested the administration to halt trains here just like it was done before the Covid-19 pandemic. In this regard, Ratan Chawala, President of the Pujya Sindhi Panchayat; Bhagwandas Katariya, Former Vice President of Cantonment Board and social workers have urged the railway authorities through regular correspondence to resume trains at Deolali Railway Station promptly.

The citizens have specifically emphasised the need to halt trains such as Punjab Mail, Howrah Express, Bhusaval Pune Express, Rajya Rani Express, Mumbai Mail, Godavari Express, Kushinagar Express, Devagiri Express and Jan Shatabdi Express at Deolali Railway Station.

Many trains used to stop at the Deolali Railway Station on the Mumbai-Bhusaval route. However, 15 trains were suspended due to Covid-19. Deolali is home to the Army School and Artillery Center. Thousands of officers and soldiers from across the country come here for training. In addition, due to its proximity to Bhagur, the birthplace of Swatantryaveer Savarkar, the Central Railways had decided to stop trains here a decade ago. Despite being a significant training centre for the soldiers the railway authorities have not resumed the halt of trains at Deolali Railway Station.

This situation has caused inconvenience to the local residents. Travellers coming from Mumbai or other places have to get down directly at Nashik Road, incurring an additional cost of Rs 200 to Rs 300 for transportation from Nashik Road to Deolali-Bhagur during the night. This additional expense is a burden for the families of the soldiers who are serving the country by protecting the borders.

