Retired IAF employee dies by suicide

A 53-year-old retired Indian Air Force personnel died by suicide. According to police, he jumped from a building. Adgaon police have registered a case of accidental death in this case. Vijay Harlal Bhawsar (A Wing, Parksyde Homes, Adgaon) jumped down from the balcony of his flat number 803 on Friday, January 5; reason yet unknown. He was seriously injured and died on the spot, informed police.