Rotary club conducts health check-up camp

NASHIK, JAN 30

Rotary club of Nasik conducted a multi-disciplinary health check-up camp in Vilwandi, Dindori in association with M/s D Vijay Pharma, SMBT hospital, NDMVP college of Pharmacy, and Indian Cancer Society. During this camp, more than 200 villagers were examined for various diseases.

A team of specialised doctors, under the leadership of club's medical director Rtn Dr Nagesh Madnoorkar (Cancer Specialist) participated in this camp. The team included Dr Atul Dahale (Orthopaedic), Dr Mahesh Mangulkar (Gastroenterologist), Dr Sumit Patil (Gynaecologist), Dr Arpit Shah (Orthopaedic), Dr Aditi Patil (ENT), Dr Shilpa Kale (General Surgeon), Dr Uma Bachhav (Paediatrician), Dr Gauri Kulkarni (Physician), Dr Himani Dalmia (Physiotherapy) , Dr Hitesh and Dr Akshata Burad (Dentists). Such a camp was organised for the first time in Vilwandi. Out of 200 people, 66 were women, who were screened for breast and cervical cancer. Out of the 30 tobacco consumers, there are some suspects for oral, breast and cervix cancer. Patients requiring major surgeries will be referred to various govt hospitals in Nashik. Free medicines were distributed by D. Vijay Pharma, as per the prescriptions.

Rtn Dr Hitesh Burad spoke about the importance and means of maintenance of oral hygiene and Rtn Vinayak Deodhar demonstrated how to wash your hands.