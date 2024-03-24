Rs 1.74 crore fine imposed in 81 cases of sand smuggling
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 24, 2024 12:44 PM2024-03-24T12:44:39+5:302024-03-24T12:44:39+5:30
LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK Nashik, Mar 12 Action is being taken against sand smugglers and black marketers of essential goods ...
LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK
Nashik, Mar 12
Action is being taken against sand smugglers and black marketers of essential goods in the state under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Dangerous Persons and Video Pirates Act (MPDA), 1981. Accordingly, action has been taken against 81 vehicle owners in Nashik district this past year, and a fine of Rs 1, 74,80,000 has been recovered. Vehicles were impounded and cases were registered. After that, punitive action was taken and those vehicles were released.
In most parts of the state, sand smuggling and illegal mining are rampant. There have been so many complaints of the same. Also, incidents of organised attacks by sand smugglers and attempts to kill the revenue officers and employees who have tried to stop them, have taken place in the last few years. Therefore, the two terms 'sand trafficker' and 'sand smuggling' have been defined and included in Section 2 of the MPDA.
Info
Taluka wise actions
Taluka- Cases- Fine amount
Peth-3- Rs 4,30,000
Niphad- 5- Rs 14,37,982
Sinnar- 10- Rs 88, 850
Yeola- 1- Rs 1,58,150
Nandgaon- 6- Rs 1,20,920
Kalwan- 9- Rs 66,13,400
Baglan- 10- Rs 11,73,063
Malegaon -16- Rs 26,54,150
Deola- 21- Rs 31,11,525
Quote
Flying squad keeps an eye on illegal sand transport in Nashik district. Every person found guilty of it is prosecuted. In each case, there is a fine but there is also a provision to take criminal action against the person concerned.
- Rohini Chavan, Accessory Minerals OfficerOpen in app