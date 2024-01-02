Rs 3 crore earmarked for installation of CCTV cameras

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, Dec 29

The CCTV cameras will be installed in Malegaon in 2024 to strengthen the hold of police and curb illegal activities. This is an ambitious project worth around Rs 3 crore and currently the e-tendering process has begun online. The tender process will end on January 10.

The police administration requested the Home Department to install CCTV cameras in public and busy places including sensitive areas in the entire city so that law and order is maintained. Also this will curb the increasing crime rate. This proposal was made by the Superintendent of Police of Nashik (Rural) in the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) meeting. District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse followed up at the government level and approved a fund of around Rs 3 crore. The police believe that CCTV cameras will help curb the increasing crime rate.

Attempt to curb illegal activities

Elections for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will take place in the coming year. Thus, it is crucial to address issues related to law enforcement. Unfortunately, incidents of inappropriate behaviour, robberies, bag snatching, chain-snatching, and incidents of harassment continue to occur regularly. In response to this, the installation of CCTV cameras in the city has become a significant project, aiming to curb unlawful activities. This initiative is expected to contribute to a swift and effective response to the rising incidents of theft and crime in the city.