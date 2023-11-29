Rs 3.73 crore fine collected from ticketless train travellers

Lokmat News Network

Manmad, NOV 17

The Bhusawal division of Central Railways launched a 7-day ticket checking drive to crack down on travellers without tickets. According to information released through a press release, a total of 41,894 cases involving passengers travelling without tickets or unauthorised travel were identified, resulting in the recovery of a fine amounting to Rs 3.73 crore.

The Bhusawal division set a record for the highest ticket checking and fine collection in a single day in the history of this division. As per information available, a total of Rs 68.85 lakh in fines were collected from 7,370 passengers. This remarkable achievement was made under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Ity Pande, and other officials. A team of 537 ticket checking staff participated in this campaign.

To ensure comfortable travel and excellent service for all railway passengers, the Bhusaval division conducts ticket checking operations on Mail Express, Suvidha Trains, and Special Trains to crack down on ticketless and irregular travel.