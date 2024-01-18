RTO likely to impose fine if accessory minerals not covered while transporting

Nashik, Jan 18

It has been made mandatory from January 1 to put tarpaulin covers during the transportation of accessory minerals to prevent them from falling and causing pollution. If not, the government is considering imposing a fine of thousands of rupees and suspending the license of the vehicle owners, but the Regional Transport Office has not yet received such an order.

During the transportation of accessory minerals, and other construction materials, they often fall on the road. As dust flies it results in pollution. Apart from this, as there is a possibility of falling on the following vehicles and causing an accident, it is necessary to put tarpaulin while transporting sand and bricks.

The Revenue Department takes action regarding accessory mineral transportation. If the Revenue Department refers the case to the Regional Transport Department, a fine of Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 is imposed by the RTO. It can also suspend the driver's license for one or three months under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Implementation from January 1

While carrying accessory minerals, the concerned vehicle owners are required to cover it with tarpaulin. Although the government has started the implementation of the same, the order has not been received by the Regional Transport Office.

No action yet

While transporting accessory minerals, if the vehicle carrying it does not have a tarpaulin, action will be taken, but no such action has been registered in the records of the Regional Transport Department.

Accessory minerals should not fall on the road while being transported. As the dust flies during the transportation of the minerals and it may fall on the following vehicle and cause an accident, it is necessary to put a cover of a tarpaulin so that it can be recognised that the accessory minerals are being transported from that vehicle.